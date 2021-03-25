Clemson's doubleheader vs. Duke moved

Tigers also announce schedule changes
Due to forecasted inclement weather, Saturday’s originally scheduled doubleheader between No. 20 Clemson and No. 11 Duke at McWhorter Stadium has been moved to Friday. Game No. 1 of Friday’s doubleheader is scheduled to commence at 3 p.m., while game No. 2 is officially listed for 5 p.m. Both of Friday’s games will stream on ACCNX.
Saturday and Sunday’s single games are still scheduled for noon and 4 p.m., respectively. Both contests are set to air on ACC Network.
Tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled doubleheader against Duke are still valid for Saturday’s single game. Fans who received tickets for Friday’s originally scheduled single game are valid for both contests on Friday.
Clemson Softball head coach John Rittman also announced changes to the Tigers’ 2021 schedule on Thursday.
Clemson’s home doubleheader on Saturday, April 17 against Boston College will now commence at noon and 2:30 p.m. Both contests are set to air on RSN (Fox Sports South locally).
Additionally, Clemson will now host Winthrop in a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 13. Game No. 1 of the doubleheader is still scheduled for 4 p.m. on ACC Network. The Tigers’ second game against Winthrop is officially scheduled for 6 p.m. and slated to stream on ACCNX.
Tickets issued for dates that feature doubleheaders are valid for both games.
—courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications
