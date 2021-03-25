Clemson's doubleheader vs. Duke moved

Due to forecasted inclement weather, Saturday’s originally scheduled doubleheader between No. 20 Clemson and No. 11 Duke at McWhorter Stadium has been moved to Friday. Game No. 1 of Friday’s doubleheader is scheduled to commence at 3 p.m., while game No. 2 is officially listed for 5 p.m. Both of Friday’s games will stream on ACCNX.

Saturday and Sunday’s single games are still scheduled for noon and 4 p.m., respectively. Both contests are set to air on ACC Network.

Tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled doubleheader against Duke are still valid for Saturday’s single game. Fans who received tickets for Friday’s originally scheduled single game are valid for both contests on Friday.

Clemson Softball head coach John Rittman also announced changes to the Tigers’ 2021 schedule on Thursday.