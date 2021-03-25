Former Clemson receiver finds new team

Former Clemson wide receiver has found a new team.

NFL Insider Field Yates, who covers the NFL for ESPN, reported Thursday evening that former Clemson wide receiver Adam Humphries has signed with the Washington Football Team.

Humphries was released from his contract with Tennessee last month. He visited Washington on Thursday.

The Titans cut Humphries two years after signing him to a four-year, $36 million contract, which saved them $4.5 million in cap space. Humphries played in just seven games last season, with one start, and finished with career-lows in catches (23) and receiving yards (228).