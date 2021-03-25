There's one reason why Spiller calls Etienne best RB in NFL Draft

Football

By March 25, 2021 7:42 am

Though he will admit he is a little bias, C.J. Spiller believes Clemson’s Travis Etienne is the best running back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

If anyone should know what Etienne is capable of, it is Spiller. He has had a front row seat the last three years, including last year as a graduate assistant at Clemson.

Spiller watched firsthand as Etienne broke all of his own Clemson records and then became the ACC’s all-time rushing, scoring and touchdown leader.

“I think Travis Etienne is going to transition to the NFL. I don’t want to say easy, but I don’t think it will be overbearing for him,” Clemson’s new running backs coach said. “One, he is such a humble individual. He is the total package. To me, he is the best running back coming out of the draft.

“He can do it all. He can catch the ball. He can run between the tackles. If you need him in the return game, he can do that. He is just one of those individuals that when he gets the ball in his hands, something special is going to happen.”

Another thing Spiller points out, which in the NFL is the most important thing of all, Etienne is always available. In his four years at Clemson, Etienne played in 55 games, including the last 42 games as a starter.

“The thing that you like about him is that he is very durable. He is going to be available on Sundays,” Spiller said. “So, that will not be a question mark. I’m excited to see where he lands.”

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held April 29-May 1 in Cleveland. Etienne is expected to be a late first round to early second round pick in the draft.

Home