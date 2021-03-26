Assistant coach leaves Clemson

Basketball

March 26, 2021

Clemson men’s assistant basketball coach Anthony Goins is leaving Brad Brownell’s staff to join Earl Grant at Boston College, The Clemson Insider confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Goins has spent the last two seasons on Clemson’s staff, coaching the guards.

Goins played a big role in helping the Tigers finish fifth in the ACC this past season. Clemson finished with a 10-6 record in conference play.

The North Carolina native also helped the Tigers reach the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the last four seasons.

