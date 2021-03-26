Former Clemson WR finds new home in the NFL

Football

March 26, 2021

A former member of “Wide Receiver U” has found a new home in the NFL.

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Watkins played the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after spending his first three years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills from 2014-16 and then playing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

In his seven years in the league, Watkins has totaled 321 receptions for 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns.

