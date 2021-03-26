Former Clemson WR finds new home in the NFL

A former member of “Wide Receiver U” has found a new home in the NFL.

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Ravens are signing free agent WR Sammy Watkins and giving him a 1-year deal worth $6M — with $5M fully guaranteed, source said. Watkins lands and Baltimore has its weapon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

Watkins played the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after spending his first three years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills from 2014-16 and then playing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

In his seven years in the league, Watkins has totaled 321 receptions for 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!