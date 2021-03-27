Accusers' lawyer claims he has filed more cases against Watson

The number of lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to grow.

Tony Buzbee, who is representing the women accusing the former Clemson quarterback of sexual misconduct, announced on social media Friday night that the total number of claims has increased from 16 to 20.

“Today we filed case number twenty against Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee wrote. “Voices will be heard. These cases will be resolved in court.”

However, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, reported the four new cases have not yet been posted on the Harris County court’s website.

Watson has maintained his innocence and his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, came out earlier this week stating such. Hardin said he can already prove one of the cases against Watson is false.

Buzbee said last week he was going to seek criminal charges against Watson as early as this past Monday. But as of Friday the Houston Police Department had not received anything from Buzbee.