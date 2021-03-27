Former Tiger re-signs with NFL team

Former Clemson defensive back signs a one-year deal.

Former Clemson cornerback Mackensie Alexander has re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings after spending last season in Cincinnati.

Alexander was taken in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Vikings, and played with them through the 2019 season. The former Clemson star was the team’s primary nickel back in his final two seasons with the team.

As a free agent, Alexander signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bengals last March. He played in 13 games for them in 2020, including 10 starts.