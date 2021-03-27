Hoffman deals as Tigers complete sweep of BC

Righty throws the first complete game by a Clemson pitcher since 2017
Nick Hoffman threw a complete game, while Clemson scored at least one run in the first four innings as the Tigers completed a three-game sweep of Boston College Saturday with a 7-2 victory in the second game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.
The Tigers, who have now won seven of their last eight games, beat the Eagles 9-3 in 10 innings in the first game of the doubleheader. They open the series on Friday with a 16-12 victory.
In his first career start, Hoffmann (3-0) earned the win by pitching the first complete game by a Tiger since 2017.
The freshman allowed just two runs on six hits and no walks with seven strikeouts on 111 pitches. He finished the game by striking out the last two batters he faced. He blew three fastballs for strikes past the last batter to end the game.
Like Keyshawn Askew’s performance in the first game, Hoffman’s performance was big with pitchers Mat Clark, Davis Sharpe, Carter Raffield and Mack Anglin all unavailable to pitch.
In a no-decision, Askew pitched 6 2/3 innings in the first game, which was the longest outing of the season by a Clemson starter until Hoffman came in and threw a complete game in the second game.
But before Saturday, Hoffman, a second-year freshman, had not pitched more than three innings in any game.
Eagle starter Alex Stiegler (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, five runs and one walk with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.
After scoring a run in the first inning, the Tigers (12-9, 6-6 ACC) scored two runs in the second inning, highlighted by James Parker’s run-scoring single.
Clemson added a run in the third inning on Dylan Brewer’s sacrifice fly and another run in the fourth inning on Davis Sharpe’s two-out, run-scoring single. Sharpe finished the game with two hits.
Max Wagner’s run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning gave Clemson a 6-0 lead.
The Eagles (12-10, 3-9 ACC) plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Clemson added an insurance run in the ninth inning on an error to extend the lead to 7-2.
The Tigers host Georgia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
