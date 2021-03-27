Hoffman deals as Tigers complete sweep of BC

Nick Hoffman threw a complete game, while Clemson scored at least one run in the first four innings as the Tigers completed a three-game sweep of Boston College Saturday with a 7-2 victory in the second game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.

The Tigers, who have now won seven of their last eight games, beat the Eagles 9-3 in 10 innings in the first game of the doubleheader. They open the series on Friday with a 16-12 victory.

In his first career start, Hoffmann (3-0) earned the win by pitching the first complete game by a Tiger since 2017.

The freshman allowed just two runs on six hits and no walks with seven strikeouts on 111 pitches. He finished the game by striking out the last two batters he faced. He blew three fastballs for strikes past the last batter to end the game.

Like Keyshawn Askew’s performance in the first game, Hoffman’s performance was big with pitchers Mat Clark, Davis Sharpe, Carter Raffield and Mack Anglin all unavailable to pitch.

In a no-decision, Askew pitched 6 2/3 innings in the first game, which was the longest outing of the season by a Clemson starter until Hoffman came in and threw a complete game in the second game.

But before Saturday, Hoffman, a second-year freshman, had not pitched more than three innings in any game.

Eagle starter Alex Stiegler (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, five runs and one walk with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.