Flashback: Where Swinney's Championship Run Began

Dabo Swinney’s press conference back in 2011 was a historic day for the Clemson Tigers. Clemson had just won its first ACC Football Championship Game and were headed to the Orange Bowl for the first time since 1982.

“I am just fortunate to be here. I got this job three years and two days ago. This was my dream,” Swinney said at the time. “This was my vision to be up here one day holding an orange. It has been a process. It hasn’t been easy. Let me tell you anything worth having ain’t easy.

“I am just happy for our players. Since the day I got the job I have walked into every meeting and I have carried two signs. One says believe and the other says you can do it.”

Nobody could have dreamed how well things have gone for the Tigers over the next decade.