NFL player wonders why media is handling Watson allegations differently

Football

By March 28, 2021 4:50 pm

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard questions the differences in coverage of the allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and the actions of former Seattle offensive lineman Chad Wheeler.

“It’s crazy that people bash Watson with no evidence but nobody want to say anything about Chad Wheeler who tried to kill his girlfriend,” Leonard said via social media. “I’m just saying now, D Wat got killed with no proof but this guy who tried to put his girlfriend underground @espn or any other outlets was [quiet].”

Wheeler was arrested for domestic violence.

Wheeler pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree domestic violence assault on Feb. 1 and also faces charges of domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

