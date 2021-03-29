Clemson’s Georgia tight end excited to play Bulldogs

Clemson tight end Davis Allen is already starting to hear buzz from folks in his hometown who are getting hyped about the Tigers’ 2021 season opener against Georgia.

“From the town I come from, a lot of people are Georgia fans,” Allen said on Monday. “A lot of people back home, they’re talking about the game already.”

Allen, a native of Calhoun, Ga., can’t help but get a little amped up as well when he looks ahead to the big-time showdown between the Tigers and Bulldogs that will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 4.

However, the rising junior is doing his best to treat it like all the other games he has played in during his first two seasons at Clemson – as if Clemson is the opponent, and the standard the Tigers must play up to.

“I mean, it’s exciting, yeah,” Allen said. “But kind of like what Coach Swinney says, every game, we’re playing Clemson, and that’s just kind of my mindset towards it.”

The opportunity to square off against the powerhouse program from his home state in a marquee matchup that figures to have College Football Playoff implications is something Allen will relish in the moment. But right now, he is trying to view it like any other game.

“It will be fun, for sure, and I won’t take it for granted,” he said. “But at the same time, it’s just another game. That’s how I need to approach it. But yeah, it should be fun.”

