Freshmen on both sides of ball standing out to Jones

Two years ago, Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones was one of the freshmen making a major impression in the spring ahead of the 2019 season. The former four-star prospect from Norfolk, Va., had a memorable performance in the spring game that year, recording a pick-six to go with seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Now a rising junior entering the 2021 season, Jones is one of the veterans who has found himself impressed by some of the Tigers’ current freshmen in spring practice, including a player from his own position group – cornerback Nate Wiggins (pictured above).

Dabo Swinney said earlier this spring he believes Wiggins has a chance to be a strong contributor for the Tigers this season, and Jones shared a similar sentiment about the former four-star recruit from Atlanta.

“Nate, he’s a ballhawk, for sure,” Jones said. “He’s got real good technique. Speed, he’s got also. So, that’s why we’re trying to make sure we keep him under our wing, us older defensive backs, make sure he gets into the playbook, because he can really help us out.”

Freshman safety Andrew Mukuba, another former four-star prospect who hails from Austin, Texas, has also turned the heads of Jones and others this spring – especially during Clemson’s second scrimmage last Friday when he was among the standout performers.

“I love Andrew Mukuba,” Jones said. “He had two picks, almost had three. Lot of big hits. He’s going to be real good.”

A couple of first-year players on the other side of the ball have caught the attention of Jones this spring, as well.

Jones sees a bright future ahead for Beaux and Dacari Collins, a pair of freshmen wide receivers from Los Angeles and Atlanta, respectively.

Swinney said earlier this spring that the Collins duo is “way ahead of the curve” in terms of their development, and Jones agreed.

“Beaux and Dacari, those are two young guys that they’re catching on fast,” he said. “They know what they’ve got to do, plays and all that, and they make plays, too. Both of those guys are going to be real good.”

