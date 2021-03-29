Jaguars close to making it official

March 29, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars are close to making it official.

New report says Jaguars’ head coach Urban Meyer is leaning toward taking former Clemson quarterback with the first overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

If this is true, Trevor Lawrence will become the first Clemson football player selected as the No. 1 overall pick in an NFL Draft:

