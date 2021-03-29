Jaguars close to making it official

The Jacksonville Jaguars are close to making it official.

New report says Jaguars’ head coach Urban Meyer is leaning toward taking former Clemson quarterback with the first overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

If this is true, Trevor Lawrence will become the first Clemson football player selected as the No. 1 overall pick in an NFL Draft:

Urban Meyer: Jaguars headed in "direction" of picking Trevor Lawrence at No. 1https://t.co/GAfC15za8X pic.twitter.com/devQam3xLG — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 29, 2021

