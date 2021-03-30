Freshmen tight ends showing out in spring practice

Freshmen tight ends showing out in spring practice

March 30, 2021

Two of Clemson’s young tight ends have really been turning heads in spring practice.

Clemson coaches Dabo Swinney and Tony Elliott have praised the play of veteran players Braden Galloway and Davis Allen this spring, as expected. However, Allen says Clemson fans should keep an eye on the two youngest members at tight end.

Davis says freshman Jake Briningstool and redshirt freshman Sage Ennis have been putting on a show at times during spring workouts. Allen says Briningstool has been really impressive, and he just makes plays.

“He’s been great. Jake oozes with talent. He’s a great route runner. Really advanced game. I think in general, him coming in as an early enrollee, I’ve been impressed with his basic understanding of the game,” Allen said. “Obviously, it is a learning curve for him. Just a new offense and everything like that, so anything I can do to help, tips or things that I do to help me remember different things, I tell him that.”

Briningstool was rated as the No. 1 tight end the country coming out of high school.

“But overall, I have been really impressed with him. He brings a great attitude every day,” Allen said. “He works hard. He is a really hard worker both on the field and in the weight room. He is going to be something special.”

Briningstool is not the only young tight end that has impressed Allen this spring. Ennis has also been showing out in practice, according to Allen.

“He is really strong in the weight room,” Allen said. “He is fast. He is one of the fastest tight ends we have. And he is probably one of the strongest tight ends we have. He really understands the offense this year. He has had a really good spring. I am excited to see what he can do this season and in his future.”

–photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications 

