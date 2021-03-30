PFF gives biggest pro and con for Lawrence

PFF gives biggest pro and con for Lawrence

Football

PFF gives biggest pro and con for Lawrence

By March 30, 2021 2:44 pm

By |

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, Pro Football Focus gives a scouting report on the top quarterback prospects in the draft class.

What does Lawrence do best and where does he have the most room for improvement? PFF breaks down the former Clemson quarterback here:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6hr

The Clemson baseball team returns home tonight to face No. 23 Georgia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. The Tigers come in tonight’s game owning a five-game winning streak and as winners in seven of (…)

14hr

Now that he is “All In” with Clemson, Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik has gone from being recruited to playing the role of a recruiter for the Tigers. Klubnik, who committed (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home