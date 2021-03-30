PFF gives biggest pro and con for Lawrence

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, Pro Football Focus gives a scouting report on the top quarterback prospects in the draft class.

What does Lawrence do best and where does he have the most room for improvement? PFF breaks down the former Clemson quarterback here:

2021 NFL Draft: Biggest pro and con for each of PFF’s top QB prospectshttps://t.co/kJMONtQ749 — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) March 30, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks