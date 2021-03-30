Zoomin' with TCI: Nation's No. 1 tight end dishes on his recruitment

Recruiting

March 30, 2021

The nation’s top-ranked tight end in the 2022 class, Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth standout Oscar Delp, recently sat down for a one-on-one Zoom interview with The Clemson Insider.

Watch Delp discuss his recruitment, family connection to Clemson’s football program, where the Tigers stand with him and much more in our Zoomin’ with TCI feature:

