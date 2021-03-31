Accusers' attorney changes his mind

Accusers' attorney changes his mind

Football

Accusers' attorney changes his mind

By March 31, 2021 1:04 pm

By |

The Houston attorney who has accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit, now says he does not want to send information to the Houston Police Department.

Tony Buzbee said on March 19 he intended to provide evidence regarding his clients’ claims of sexual assault against the Houston Texans’ quarterback to the Houston Police Department. He has now changed his mind.

In a social-media post made on Tuesday night, Buzbee explains his decision in changing his mind.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7hr

Since the start of spring practice, Dabo Swinney has bragged about the way defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been playing. The Clemson coach said last season’s ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year has been playing (…)

18hr

Georgia bested Clemson 2-0 on Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson behind lights out pitching. The win marked the fifth straight for the Bulldogs in the series, the Tigers have not beaten (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home