Accusers' attorney changes his mind

The Houston attorney who has accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit, now says he does not want to send information to the Houston Police Department.

Tony Buzbee said on March 19 he intended to provide evidence regarding his clients’ claims of sexual assault against the Houston Texans’ quarterback to the Houston Police Department. He has now changed his mind.

In a social-media post made on Tuesday night, Buzbee explains his decision in changing his mind.

In a surprising turn, attorney Tony Buzbee now says he won't provide evidence regarding his clients' claims against Deshaun Watson to the Houston Police Department. https://t.co/OS7J6NEQov — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 31, 2021

