Though Clemson pitching held No. 23 Georgia to just six hits Tuesday night, the Tigers’ hitters could do nothing with the Bulldogs’ pitchers.

Georgia pitching limited Clemson to five hits, while its offense did just enough to come away with a 2-0 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

