Clemson senior pursuing career elsewhere

By March 31, 2021 2:40 pm

Former Clemson guard Clyde Trapp has decided to test his waters in the NBA Draft, but he will not sign with an agent, leaving him the option of returning to college basketball for one more season as a graduate transfer.

Trapp, of course, previously announced this was his last season at Clemson. The NCAA, of course, granted student-athletes from the fall and winter sports an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

“I want to thank Clemson University and the coaching staff for a successful four years,” he wrote. “Clemson will always be a special place to me. I am excited to see what is next for me and my future.”

