Former Clemson assistant is going back to high school

Former Clemson assistant coach Chad Morris is going back to high school.

The Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday morning that Morris will be the new head coach at Allen High School in Texas. Morris, of course, was Clemson’s offensive coordinator from 2011-’14 before landing head coaching gigs at SMU and Arkansas. He spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator at Auburn.

“I am honored to join Allen ISD and the Allen Eagles football program,” Morris said in a news release. “Allen High School is known throughout the state and nation for having a storied tradition of excellence in everything it does, and the football team is certainly included in that discussion.

“My roots run deep in Texas high school football, and I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to coaching young student-athletes and making an impression on their lives. As a coach, I’ll expect our students to work hard, but I want them to know that I care about their overall development as leaders both on and off the field. It’s my goal to establish a culture that can impact our student-athletes in a positive way, and I believe that will allow us to compete for championships on a consistent basis.”

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!