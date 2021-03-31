Former Clemson assistant is going back to high school

Former Clemson assistant is going back to high school

Football

Former Clemson assistant is going back to high school

By March 31, 2021 10:07 am

By |

Former Clemson assistant coach Chad Morris is going back to high school.

The Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday morning that Morris will be the new head coach at Allen High School in Texas. Morris, of course, was Clemson’s offensive coordinator from 2011-’14 before landing head coaching gigs at SMU and Arkansas. He spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator at Auburn.

“I am honored to join Allen ISD and the Allen Eagles football program,” Morris said in a news release. “Allen High School is known throughout the state and nation for having a storied tradition of excellence in everything it does, and the football team is certainly included in that discussion.

“My roots run deep in Texas high school football, and I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to coaching young student-athletes and making an impression on their lives. As a coach, I’ll expect our students to work hard, but I want them to know that I care about their overall development as leaders both on and off the field. It’s my goal to establish a culture that can impact our student-athletes in a positive way, and I believe that will allow us to compete for championships on a consistent basis.”

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Since the start of spring practice, Dabo Swinney has bragged about the way defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been playing. The Clemson coach said last season’s ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year has been playing (…)

14hr

Georgia bested Clemson 2-0 on Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson behind lights out pitching. The win marked the fifth straight for the Bulldogs in the series, the Tigers have not beaten (…)

15hr

The Georgia Football program took another hit Tuesday on the injury front. Wide receiver Jermaine Burton suffered an undisclosed injury in Tuesday’s practice and had to be carted off the field, according to (…)

16hr

The nation’s top-ranked running back picked up an offer from Clemson on Tuesday. Madison (Miss.) Germantown four-star Branson Robinson announced the offer from the Tigers on Twitter. Robinson is ranked as (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home