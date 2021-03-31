It’s not easy going against Bresee

Since the start of spring practice, Dabo Swinney has bragged about the way defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been playing.

The Clemson coach said last season’s ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year has been playing like a man on a mission. He has turned up his level of play, as well as his preparation.

Earlier this week, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden backed up his head coach by explaining how difficult it has been going up against Bresee in practice.

“I have to block him every day. I love him being on my team,” the Tigers’ offensive tackle said. “Last year, you guys saw him come out and dominate every week. He’s just continuing to get better. He is getting bigger.”

In his first year in college, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive tackle lived up to his reputation and then some. After helping Clemson win another ACC Championship and making the College Football Playoff for a record sixth consecutive season, Bresee was named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He also earned First Team All-ACC honors after he tallied 33 tackles from his defensive tackle position. The Maryland native started 10 games for the Tigers, while recording 6.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Four of those tackles for loss were sacks.

“Bryan is one of those guys that will out work people. He is so quick… Shooting gaps, passing rushing, he is a guy that is constantly making plays each and every day,” McFadden said.

Bresee also knocked down two passes last year, had four quarterback hurries, and forced one fumble. He also blocked a kick and recorded a safety. He helped lead a Clemson defense that led the nation in sacks with 46 and finished second in tackles for loss with 109.

The rising sophomore does not even make life easy for those that have to go against him in practice.

“I hate it at the moment, but that is what you love to see, especially from a guy like that,” McFadden said. “He is supposed to have a big impact every year. A young guy. It is really just impressive watching him on film and in practice each and every day. It is really a blessing, honestly.”

Clemson will practice today, its final practice this spring, at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility before concluding spring drills on Saturday with the Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley. The spring game will kick off at 1 p.m. and will be televised on the ACC Network.

