Lawyer releases testimony to support Watson

By March 31, 2021 1:06 pm

Deshaun Watson’s defense lawyer is done being silent.

On Wednesday’s Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin issued a press release with what he says are 18 massage therapists who support Watson. The Houston Texans’ quarterback, of course, has been accused in a lawsuit by 21 other women of sexual misconduct.

Hardin’s press release on Wednesday comes after the accusers’ lawyer Tony Buzbee announced on Tuesday he was not turning over any evidence to the Houston Police in the case after claiming last week he was going to.

Below is a sample of what the 18 massage therapists are saying in support of Watson.

