Clemson releases rosters for Orange & White Spring Game

By Will Vandervort | April 1, 2021 10:47 am

The Clemson Football team released its rosters for the Orange & White Spring Game, which will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Death Valley in Clemson.

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall will be the head coach of the Orange Team, while Tyler Grisham will coach the White Team.

A full list of the rosters can be found below.

SKI vs. GRISH. Coaches have been named and rosters have been set. It's time to pick your side: Orange or White? 📆: Saturday, April 3

📺: ACCN

⏰: 1 p.m.

🟠/⚪️: https://t.co/VvX4naQDPc pic.twitter.com/cuUBidIawH — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 1, 2021

