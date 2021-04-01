Clemson releases rosters for Orange & White Spring Game

The Clemson Football team released its rosters for the Orange & White Spring Game, which will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Death Valley in Clemson.
Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall will be the head coach of the Orange Team, while Tyler Grisham will coach the White Team.
A full list of the rosters can be found below.
SKI vs. GRISH.
Coaches have been named and rosters have been set. It's time to pick your side: Orange or White?
📆: Saturday, April 3
📺: ACCN
⏰: 1 p.m.
🟠/⚪️: https://t.co/VvX4naQDPc pic.twitter.com/cuUBidIawH
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 1, 2021
