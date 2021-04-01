Clemson releases rosters for Orange & White Spring Game

Football

By April 1, 2021 10:47 am

By |

The Clemson Football team released its rosters for the Orange & White Spring Game, which will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Death Valley in Clemson.

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall will be the head coach of the Orange Team, while Tyler Grisham will coach the White Team.

A full list of the rosters can be found below.

