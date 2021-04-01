Draft analysts: The next Trevor Lawrence might be in Clemson

The 2021 NFL Draft has yet to take place, but draft analysts and scouts are already buzzing about who could be the next Trevor Lawrence-caliber prospect at the quarterback position in future drafts.

According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, one of those players in the 2023 draft may be Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei.

“2023 draft is where you may have the next Trevor Lawrence, and he’s sitting down at Clemson,” Kiper said on ESPN’s “First Draft” podcast. “He started two games, he was phenomenal against BC and Notre Dame.”

“D.J. Uiagalelei is going to be the guy,” Kiper continued. “He’s 6-4, 250. He can move. He looks like the real deal.”

Uiagalelei was ultra-impressive in two starts last season, when he led Clemson to the largest comeback in Memorial Stadium history in his first career start vs. Boston College on Oct. 31 and a week later, passed for 439 yards at Notre Dame – the most yards ever thrown against the Irish by an opposing quarterback. He finished his freshman campaign with 914 yards and five touchdowns against no interceptions across 10 games.

“I’ve seen him live. I’ve watched him warm up. I’ve seen him live throwing in games,” McShay said. “This dude is a freak, physically. I don’t know what he’s going to develop into mentally. I haven’t spent any time with him. But you want to talk about tools – this guy has everything. He was built in a quarterback lab.”

