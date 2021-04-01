Houston police chief responds to Watson's accusers' lawyer

Houston police chief responds to Watson's accusers' lawyer

Football

Houston police chief responds to Watson's accusers' lawyer

By April 1, 2021 8:59 am

By |

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is not happy with the comments from the attorney who is representing 21 women accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct.

Attorney Tony Buzbee said on March 19 he would present evidence of alleged misconduct by Watson to the Houston Police Department.

On Tuesday night, Buzbee abruptly abandoned his position, claiming potential biases related to him and/or to Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, have caused Buzbee to not share the information with the Houston Police.

Acevedo, who eventually will leave for the same job in Miami, responded Buzbee’s change of heart and was not happy with his comments.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

14hr

The talent has always been there for Xavier Thomas, and he has shown flashes of his immense potential at times throughout his first three seasons at Clemson, especially during his freshman All-American season (…)

22hr

The Houston attorney who has accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit, now says he does not want to send information to the Houston Police Department. Tony Buzbee said on March 19 he (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home