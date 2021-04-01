Houston police chief responds to Watson's accusers' lawyer

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is not happy with the comments from the attorney who is representing 21 women accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct.

Attorney Tony Buzbee said on March 19 he would present evidence of alleged misconduct by Watson to the Houston Police Department.

On Tuesday night, Buzbee abruptly abandoned his position, claiming potential biases related to him and/or to Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, have caused Buzbee to not share the information with the Houston Police.

Acevedo, who eventually will leave for the same job in Miami, responded Buzbee’s change of heart and was not happy with his comments.

Outgoing chief @ArtAcevedo fires back at Tony Buzbee, says @houstonpolice stands ready to investigate all allegations against Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/hbuUCWDPdl — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 31, 2021