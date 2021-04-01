Tigers host UNC in big ACC series

Coming off back-to-back wins over then No. 11 Duke last weekend, the 18th-ranked Clemson Softball team will host North Carolina in a four-game series starting today at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.

Game 1 of the series will begin at 5 p.m.

Here is what you need to know about the series.

SERIES SETUP

Who: Clemson (22-4, 14-2 ACC) vs. North Carolina (10-8, 6-3 ACC)

