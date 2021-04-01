Tigers host UNC in big ACC series

Coming off back-to-back wins over then No. 11 Duke last weekend, the 18th-ranked Clemson Softball team will host North Carolina in a four-game series starting today at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.
Game 1 of the series will begin at 5 p.m.
Here is what you need to know about the series.
SERIES SETUP
- Who: Clemson (22-4, 14-2 ACC) vs. North Carolina (10-8, 6-3 ACC)
- NFCA/ESPN Ranking: CU – 18/19; UNC – NR
- When: Thursday – Saturday, April 1-3
- Where: Clemson, S.C. (McWhorter Stadium)
- Watch: ACCNX
- Live Stats: ClemsonTigers.com
- Social Media: ClemsonSoftball
- Clemson’s 17-game win streak came to an end last week as then-No. 11 Duke defeated the Tigers in both games of last Friday’s doubleheader.
- The Clemson Softball program’s 17-game win streak tied for the longest winning streak by any women’s program in school history.
- Over the course of the 17-game win streak, Clemson has outscored its opponents 99-21 in 116 innings, out-homered its opponents 24-5, and swiped 42 stolen bases (on 45 attempts) in contrast to its opponents’ 11 stolen bases.
- After dropping last Friday’s doubleheader to the Blue Devils, Clemson snapped Duke’s then-20 game winning streak, which at the time was the second-longest active streak in Division-I softball.
- The Tigers enter the weekend at No. 18 in the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll, its highest ranking ever.
- As a program, Clemson debuted at No. 25 in the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll on March 9, 2021.
- Clemson received its first top-25 ranking on March 1, 2021 at No. 25, according to D1Softball.com.
- Conversely, Clemson is 4-4 all-time against ranked opponents.
- Clemson Softball’s Marissa Guimbarda were two of 52 total individuals in the ACC to be recognized as 2021 Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipients.
- The scholarships are awarded to selected student-athletes who intend to pursue a graduate degree following completion of their undergraduate requirements. Each recipient will receive $6,000 toward his or her graduate education. Those honored have performed with distinction in both the classroom and their respective sport, while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community
- Clemson is 31-0 all-time, and 14-0 in 2021, when scoring five runs or more.
- Clemson is 18-0 this season when hitting one home run or more.
- Clemson leads the ACC in ERA (1.49), saves (5) and tied for home runs allowed (9).
- Despite missing four games this season, Clemson outfielder Marissa Guimbarda is tied for second in the ACC in home runs (7) and tied for third in RBIs (23).
- Clemson outfielder McKenzie Clark leads the ACC in triples (5) and is tied for second in stolen bases (15).
- Clemson RHP/UTL Valerie Cagle (13-3) leads the ACC in innings pitched (100.2) and saves (4). She is second in the league in wins (13), games started (15) and shutouts (5), and third in ERA (1.04).
—courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications