Tigers travel to NC State in key ACC series

Clemson will hit the road for the second weekend in a row, this time to face NC State in a three-game series at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C., which begins on Friday.

The Tigers have won seven of their last nine games and are coming into the ACC clash fresh off a 2-0 loss to Georgia this past Tuesday. The Tigers had won five straight prior to the loss to the Bulldogs.

Below is everything you need to know about this weekend’s series.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (12-10, 6-6 ACC) vs. NC State (9-9, 4-8 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; NCS – NR

• When – Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (7 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Raleigh, N.C. (Doak Field)

• Watch – ACC Network (Friday, Saturday), ACC Network Extra (Sunday)

• Video Announcers – Andrew Ciencin (Sunday), Adam Greenberg (Friday, Saturday), Mike Monaco (Friday, Saturday), Andrew Sanders (Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 118-87-1 (1921-19)

• Record at NC State – Clemson leads 45-44 (1935-19)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU) vs. RHP Reid Johnston (NCS)

• Saturday – LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU) vs. RHP Sam Highfill (NCS)

• Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. TBA (NCS)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 3-4 road record, was blanked 2-0 by No. 23 Georgia at home on Tuesday after sweeping Boston College on the road.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.5 runs per game and hitting .249 with a .402 slugging percentage, .355 on-base percentage and 13 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.18 ERA, .252 opponents’ batting average and 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .965.

NC STATE OVERVIEW

• NC State, who has a 4-9 home record, is led by 25th-year Head Coach Elliott Avent.

• The Wolfpack defeated UNC Greensboro 3-0 and have won five in a row. They are hitting .270 and have a 5.50 ERA and .982 fielding percentage.

• Austin Murr is hitting .359 with four homers, 14 RBIs and 20 runs, while Luca Tresh is batting .329 with seven homers and 17 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson scored a run in 144 straight games before it was shut out against No. 23 Georgia. It was the nation’s second-longest active streak.

• Clemson is 11-1 when scoring five or more runs in 2021.

• Clemson is 10-0 when outhitting its opponent and 8-0 when totaling double-digit hits in 2021.

ASKEW RETURNS ON TOP OF HIS GAME

• Sophomore lefthander Keyshawn Askew suffered a leg injury in a scrimmage on Feb. 14 and did not make his first outing until March 14.

• He has recovered and been one of the team’s best pitchers since his return.

• He is 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA and .259 opponents’ batting average in 13.1 innings pitched over three appearances (two starts).

• He has 18 strikeouts against only one walk and has not allowed an extra-base hit.

• Clemson is 2-0 in his two starts, both in ACC games.

• In his career, he is 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA and .273 opponents’ batting average in 71.0 innings pitched over 24 appearances (12 starts).

• He has totaled 66 strikeouts against 27 walks in his career.

