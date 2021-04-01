Venables: 2 most improved players will be key to defense's success

At times last year, Clemson’s defensive front played well. There were other times it did not.

Some of that, in part, was due to Tyler Davis’ health. The 2019 All-ACC defensive tackle got hurt early in the season, and when he came back, he got hurt again, this time in practice. In all, he missed five games last year and was never truly hundred percent.

“He wasn’t the same,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “Tyler is still a young player. Coach (Todd) Bates did a great job of finding ways to get him better.”

Bates has done a lot of things this spring to get his defensive tackles to play better. Of course, having a healthy Tyler Davis helps, as does having last year’s ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year back in Bryan Bresee.

“He has identified in those things where we have to play quicker. We have to be disruptive. We have to play more vertical. We have to play more violent. We have to improve our pass rush. We have to win more one-on-ones and he put together a great plan to get those guys better,” Venables said.

“I think we are going to be stronger up the middle of our defense this year. I have seen that improvement,” he continued. “Probably the most improvement I have seen of any two guys on our defense is Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee. They have had terrific springs and if we are going to be what we all hope we are going to be, that is where it is all going to start. It is going to start with those guys.”

Venables said Davis and Bresee have really made improvement since the end of last season.

“Bryan is a tremendous talent, and at times really flashed and was really special,” Venables said. “Then other times, and he would be the first to tell you, he got humbled. He took it on the chin like all young players. He is at one of the toughest positions for a young player to play at in the interior of the defensive line. But I thought he had a great year.”

Bresee did have a great year, but he would like for this year to be even better, as would the rest of the interior of the defensive line, especially after the way they were abused by Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

“In the Ohio State game, we got knocked off the ball. Everybody did,” Venables said. “We all got knocked on out butts all night long. So, that has been a real focus for Tyler and if we are going to be good, let alone great, we have to play great in the middle of the defense and that starts up front.”

