Are NFL teams still interested in trading for Watson?

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Friday afternoon the Houston Texans have not engaged in any trade talks concerning Deshaun Watson.

However, he did report the Texans continue to get calls even as the former Clemson quarterback faces serious allegations in more than 20 civil suits alleging a variety of different sexual misconduct.

“It is possible things change here in the coming weeks and months as the Texans look to trade Deshaun Watson,” Pelissero said on the NFL Network. “But you have a lot of moving parts here, including the possibility that Watson could be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List or eventually face an NFL suspension.

“And the longer this goes on, the more likely it becomes that any decision on Watson’s future could be pushed out into 2022.”

In all, 21 women have alleged Watson conducted himself inappropriately during massage sessions. However, earlier this week, Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin released signed letters by 18 other masseuses or massage therapist who claim Watson did nothing inappropriate in their sessions.

Before the sexual misconduct scandal broke last month, Watson had officially asked the Texans for a trade back in February. However, as Pelissero reported, the Texans have not engaged in any trade talks, though several NFL teams have approached them about a possible trade deal.

