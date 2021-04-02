Fowler wonders if Georgia can deliver under pressure against Clemson

Clemson will host its Orange & White Spring Game Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, which will mark 21 weeks from the start of the College Football Season and 22 weeks from the Clemson-Georgia matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

“It does not feel like it is too far off,” ESPN/ABC Primetime announcer Chris Fowler said via Instagram earlier this week. “Twenty-one Saturdays. Can you wait that long to get back to college football, with we hope are full stadiums, bands? I really miss the bands. I miss the mascots. The tailgating, all the things surrounding the games that make this sport so great.

“We hope of all that returns in (148) days.”

The renewal of the Clemson-Georgia series will perhaps be the biggest game on opening weekend. The Tigers and Bulldogs have not met on the gridiron since 2014, when then No. 12 UGA knocked off 16th-ranked Clemson in the season-opener in Athens, Ga.

This time around, one of the greatest rivalries in the South will likely be a battle of two top 5 teams, which has never occurred in the long history of the rivalry.

“September 4, Clemson and Georgia in Charlotte. How does that sound? A serious heavyweight test for both teams,” Fowler said. “This is the toughest game all season for Clemson, for sure. A game that, perhaps, even the loser stays very much in the playoff chase, but it will be fun. I am looking forward to that game.

“Write that one down. September 4 in Charlotte.”

Fowler is interested to see how Georgia fairs against Clemson with the news the Bulldogs’ top receiver, George Pickens, will miss the game due to a torn ACL suffered in practice last week.

“It’s tough to see George Pickens go out with a knee injury, so [JT] Daniels loses a top playmaker,” he said. “They have depth, but it is hard to replace a top line elite receiver and not miss a beat unless you are Alabama and Devonta Smith comes along and wins the Heisman. We will see about the Dawgs.

“Again, Kirby Smart wants to deliver on the expectations and the pressure.”

Clemson and Georgia will meet at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff time has not been announced, nor has a television designation.

