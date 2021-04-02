Police launch investigation, Watson's attorney responds

Police launch investigation, Watson's attorney responds

By April 2, 2021 7:30 pm

The Houston Police Department said Friday evening that a report has been filed concerning former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The HPD released a statement saying, “As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigation.”

The Houston quarterback has had as many as 21 women allege through a civil lawsuit he sexually assaulted them in some manner.

“We welcome this long overdue development,” said Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin in a statement. “Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”

