Rising Alabama star wants to follow in footsteps of Ross, Williams

Phenix City, Alabama’s Central High School has produced some outstanding wideouts, and Clemson has landed two of them in recent years, signing former five-star Justyn Ross in 2018 and former four-star E.J. Williams as part of the 2020 class.

Another rising star on Clemson’s recruiting radar who could be the next great receiver to come out of Central is Karmello English.

The four-star class of 2023 prospect is certainly interested in the Tigers’ program and would love to have the chance to follow in the footsteps of Ross and Williams at “Wide Receiver U.”

“From the receivers that came from Central, they’ve got two of the best ones,” English said. “For them to go there, I feel like they have to have something good or great going on down there.”

English (6-1, 185) has paid close attention to Ross and Williams and models part of his game after theirs.

“From my point of view, they’re really good, and I watch how they play,” English said. “Their releases and stuff, I base some of my releases off what they do.”

English’s recruitment has skyrocketed this spring – he’s received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Texas A&M and Penn State, among others, since the beginning of March – and he hopes to see Clemson join his rapidly growing offer list in the future.

“It would be nice to get an offer from Clemson because all of my offers mean a lot to me,” he said. “It’s just really where I fit in best at.”

It’s still early in the process for English, who says his recruitment is “wide open” right now. He isn’t sure when he will make his commitment down the road, but knows what he is looking for in a school as he evaluates his college options.

“Somewhere that I would feel comfortable,” he said, “and somewhere that has a pass offense, and just a chill environment and I have a good relationship with the coaches.”

English is ranked as the No. 151 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 11 prospect in the state of Alabama and No. 19 wide receiver nationally in the class.

