Analyst points out perceived flaws in ‘otherworldly talent’ Lawrence

NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter, who has covered the draft since 2000, had plenty of good things to say about Trevor Lawrence in his scouting report of the former Clemson quarterback.

Reuter lauded Lawrence’s arm strength, as well as his maneuverability in the pocket and willingness to run, and compared him to former Oregon and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who was named the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year following the 2020 season.

“Trevor Lawrence is one of the top quarterback prospects that I have graded for the NFL Draft over the past two decades,” Reuter said. “His game is similar to that of Justin Herbert, who had an excellent rookie season for the Chargers in 2020. He can fire a laser to his initial read, or he can move within the pocket to find a second or third option when necessary. Lawrence is also willing to lower his shoulder to get that first down or barrel into the end zone.”

However, along with praising parts of Lawrence’s game, Reuter pointed out some perceived flaws he sees in Lawrence when it comes to his release of the football and accuracy in certain situations.

“Though it sounds like Lawrence might be an otherworldly talent, there are some areas of his game in which he can improve,” Reuter said. “His delivery can be a bit long, which causes him issues when trying to throw on the run. His accuracy can be a little hit and miss when moved off his spot in the pocket.”

Still, Reuter envisions Lawrence making a major impact in the NFL in short order, presumably with the Jacksonville Jaguars who are expected to select Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in this month’s draft.

“His overall prowess as a playmaker, though, makes him an elite prospect at the position,” Reuter said. “Given a good supporting cast, Lawrence could become one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL sooner than later.”

