First half was all orange in the Spring Game

In Clemson’s annual Orange and White spring game, the Orange team hit the ground running with a 10-0 halftime advantage.

On the first drive the Orange squad made the only trip to the end zone when quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei connected with wide receiver and former high school teammate Beaux Collins for a 14-yard touchdown.

With thirty-one seconds left in the half, kicker B.T. Potter hit a 54-yard field goal to extend the Orange team’s lead. At the half, Orange led 10-0.

It was all Orange early on in the first half of play in Death Valley. In their first two quarters of work, the Orange offense picked up 183 total yards, 121 passing yards, 62 yards, and one touchdown.

Uiagalelei was 14-19 for 105 yards and one touchdown and with Hunter Helms who was 2-4 for 16 yards.

Kobe Pace led the way on the ground for the orange squad with six carries for 69 yards. Will Shipley added six carries for 16 yards and Lyn-J Dixon rushed four times for 25 yards.

With Taison Phommachanh and Hunter Helms at the reigns, the White team put together 80 total yards of play with 65 passing yards and 15 rushing yards. While they struggled to keep hands on the ball early on, the White team got a lot of different touches on the football throughout the half including Ajou Ajou, Davis Allen, Dacari Collins among many others.

Both the Orange and White defenses left the half with at least three sacks a piece and 30+ tackles. Freshman cornerback Nate Wiggins had the lone interception of the half for the White.