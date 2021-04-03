Former NFL executive questions Watson's massage practices

Andrew Brandt, a former NFL executive with the Green Bay Packers, tweeted on Friday the number of therapists involved in the Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct lawsuits are strange.

“Making no statement on innocence/guilt of Deshaun Watson, but the number of therapists is unusual,” he wrote. “Many players get massages with standing appointments with same therapist. In Green Bay there were 2-3 that most players (and I) used. Most teams have a couple that work with them.”

Twenty-one women have accused the former Clemson quarterback on sexual misconduct. However, earlier this week Watson’s lawyer released statements from 18 massage therapists who support Watson and said he was nothing but professional.

However, the fact that Watson as had 40 women claim in the last month claim he at least received massages is what is strange to Brandt.

On Friday evening, a complaint against Watson was filed to the Houston Police Department, which the HPD said they will investigate.

Number of therapists in Deshaun Watson case is 'unusual,' former NFL exec sayshttps://t.co/jmSyuJHBiT — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 1, 2021

