Orange and White Game opens with Cali connection

The Orange team started out with a bang with a 14-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Beaux Collins to give it a 7-0 lead with 10:57 to play in the first quarter of Clemson’s Orange and White Spring Game.

The opening drive covered 73 yards in eight plays and 4:03.

They opened up with a steady does of Kobe Pace who opened the game with a 26-yard run for a first down. Pace carried the ball three times for 50 yards on the drive.

Uiagalelei capped off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Collins, his former teammate at St. John Bosco High School in California, to give the Orange squad a 7-0 lead after one drive.