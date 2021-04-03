Top Clemson targets set to attend spring game

Although in-person contact between coaches and recruits remains prohibited until at least the end of May due to the ongoing NCAA dead period, some of the nation’s top prospects will be in Death Valley today to attend Clemson’s Orange & White spring game on their own as spectators.

One of the headliners expected to be on hand is a local standout in Mauldin (S.C.) four-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (pictured above), who is no stranger to Clemson. He has been on campus several times in the past and is also planning to attend the Tigers’ “Elite Retreat” gathering for some of their priority targets from June 12-13.

Lukus will be joined in the Valley today by a few of Clemson’s other top cornerback targets in the 2022 class: St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star Toriano Pride, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star Ryan Turner and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Daylen Everette.

Turner arrived in Tigertown on Wednesday for his multi-day, self-guided visit. Pride is working with a top seven featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State and Oregon, while Everette released a top 12 in January that included the Tigers as well as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Lukus won’t be the only top prospect from the Palmetto State in attendance for the spring game. Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams is also expected to be in the stands.

Williams doesn’t currently hold an offer from Clemson but is drawing interest from the Tigers and owns offers from South Carolina, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee, among others. He was teammates at Dutch Fork last year with Clemson quarterback signee Will Taylor, who is also committed to play baseball for the Tigers and is set to attend the spring game as well.

Other prospects TCI has confirmed are planning to be in attendance include a trio of Clemson commits in the 2022 class: Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall and Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler.

Fairfax (Va.) Robinson five-star offensive lineman Tristan Leigh will be in Death Valley as well, along with fellow class of 2021 Clemson signee Bubba Chandler, a two-sport athlete from North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) High School who is also committed to play baseball for the Tigers.

