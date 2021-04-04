Clemson commit says 'fun things coming' for Tigers

A number of top prospects made their way to Tigertown on Saturday to attend Clemson’s Orange & White Game at Death Valley.

Check out the photo below from Clemson four-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik of Austin (Texas) Westlake, pictured with fellow Clemson commits Adam Randall (four-star WR, Myrtle Beach, S.C.) and Collin Sadler (four-star OL, Greenville, S.C.), as well as uncommitted four-star cornerback Toriano Pride of St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North and Sadler’s former teammate at Greenville High School, 2021 linebacker Riggs Faulkenberry.

Pictured from left to right are Klubnik, Pride, Faulkenberry, Randall and Sadler:

Fun things coming 🐅 pic.twitter.com/AHdJVnimpO — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) April 4, 2021

