Clemson player named as a National Player of the Week

Clemson right fielder Dylan Brewer was named as one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week Monday.
Brewer was honored as the outfielder of the week.
The redshirt freshman hit three home runs and drove in 10 runs this past weekend, as the Tigers took two of their games from NC State in Raleigh, N.C.
CB’s National Players of The Week, powered by Diamond Sports, includes a no-hitter, one pitcher who struck out 17 and another pitcher who saw his streak of 20 2/3 innings without allowing a hit come to an end, plus much more. Go to: https://t.co/S2KRDgciiK@DiamondSportsCo pic.twitter.com/vyAKpX8QJ7
— Collegiate Baseball (@CBNewspaper) April 5, 2021