Clemson player named as a National Player of the Week

Clemson right fielder Dylan Brewer was named as one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week Monday.

Brewer was honored as the outfielder of the week.

The redshirt freshman hit three home runs and drove in 10 runs this past weekend, as the Tigers took two of their games from NC State in Raleigh, N.C.

