Football

Former Tiger was ready for change

By April 5, 2021 3:11 pm

By |

Sammy Watkins was ready for a change of scenery after spending the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

That is one of the reasons the former Clemson wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, along with the chance to play with Lamar Jackson and reunite with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was the OC for the Buffalo Bills when Watkins had the best season of his NFL career in 2015.

Watkins met with the media on Monday afternoon. Here are some of the highlights from his press conference, courtesy of the Ravens’ official Twitter account:

