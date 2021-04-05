Former Tiger was ready for change

Sammy Watkins was ready for a change of scenery after spending the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

That is one of the reasons the former Clemson wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, along with the chance to play with Lamar Jackson and reunite with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was the OC for the Buffalo Bills when Watkins had the best season of his NFL career in 2015.

Watkins met with the media on Monday afternoon. Here are some of the highlights from his press conference, courtesy of the Ravens’ official Twitter account:

"I wanted a new scenery for myself… There was one team that stuck out, that was the Ravens. @Lj_era8 I heard too many great stories about." @sammywatkins also names Greg Roman and Keith Williams as reasons for joining the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/MeVikUCSMB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 5, 2021

"@Lj_era8 does have that ability in the passing game. That's what I want to come into and get the job done." @sammywatkins pic.twitter.com/wqZb6SACVA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 5, 2021

"When I was at Buffalo, I had my best times with him." @sammywatkins on what he's learned from Keith Williams and Greg Roman: pic.twitter.com/ovX7Nm2Y3S — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 5, 2021

"Definitely had a great conversation with @Lj_era8. 'This is your show, I just want to be a part of it.'" @sammywatkins pic.twitter.com/FLnqI3rbsr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 5, 2021

"We're going to play for each other. We're going to be brothers." @sammywatkins on the WR group: pic.twitter.com/MaPhdQqYv3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 5, 2021

"Once I took my visit, I knew how I fit in at the Baltimore Ravens." @sammywatkins pic.twitter.com/b3FYc1wRTp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 5, 2021

"It's one of those things where you know it's home." @sammywatkins pic.twitter.com/ay4Q43cUws — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 5, 2021

