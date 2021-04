By Will Vandervort | April 5, 2021 9:41 am

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei spoke with the media following Saturday’s Orange & White Game at Death Valley.

Uiagalelei completed 20-of-28 passes for 173 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to Beaux Collins in the first quarter,

The sophomore goes a little in-depth about what is next for him as he now sets his sights on the season-opener against Georgia on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

