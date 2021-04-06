2 of Watson's accusers reveal identity, talk to police

Two of the 22 women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, revealed their identity Tuesday at a press conference called by their attorney Tony Buzbee.

Ashley Solis attended and made a statement regarding her interactions with Watson, while Lauren Baxley wrote a letter to Watson that was read by one of Buzbee’s associates.

“We were all deceived into thinking Deshaun Watson was a good guy, and unfortunately we know that good guys can do terrible things,” Solis said.

“People say that I’m doing this just for money,” she continued. “That is false. I come forward now so that Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman.”

Buzbee said Solis has spoken with the Houston Police Department, and that at least one other person has as well.

You can read more of what said in the press conference below.

Two women of the women who filed lawsuits against Deshaun Watson have identified themselves. "People say that I'm doing this just for money," Ashley Solis said. "That is false. I come forward now so that Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman." https://t.co/LwsV1Zwghd — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) April 6, 2021

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!