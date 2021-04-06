Can this year's D-Line rival the Power Rangers?

Ruke Orhorhoro believes the potential of Clemson’s defensive line can rival that of the Power Rangers from 2017 and 2018.

Of course, those defensive fronts consisted of four first-team All-Americans and three top 17 picks in the NFL Draft, and four draft picks overall. Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant dominated opposing offenses as the Tigers lived in the opponent’s backfield all the time.

“I do feel we have the potential to be a very dominate group and make our statement,” Orhorhoro said. “A lot of guys have been battling a lot of things from injuries, to not getting as much playing time and stuff like that.

“But I feel like the ceiling in this room is really high and if we keep putting in the work, we will be able to be dominant and leave our mark here.”

It helps to have reigning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Bryan Bresee at defensive tackle, along with All-ACC players Tyler Davis and Myles Murphy. The Tigers also have Xavier Thomas back for one more season, as well K.J. Henry, Justin Mascoll, Greg Williams, Tre Williams, Darnell Jefferies, Etinosa Rueben, Orhorhoro and DeMonte Capehart to name a few.

“I have seen so much growth from Tyler, to Bryan, to me, to Tre and to Darnell, it has been a lot of growth,” Orhorhoro said. “For me personally, it is about being healthy and being able to contribute after being out for most of the season. Now I feel good. I can go out there and play and be a leader.

“Bryan is stepping up into that role more. He is not a freshman anymore, so his expectations are higher and just seeing him go out there and dominate and do what he is supposed to do. Then Tyler just being the leader he is and the great player he is, it is great just seeing us grow. There has been a lot of growth.”

Clemson’s defensive front will try to continue to grow over the summer before coming back to fall camp by August. The Tigers open the 2021 season in Charlotte as they play Georgia at Bank of America Stadium.

