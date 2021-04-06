Clemson makes top group for 5-star, nation’s No. 1 safety

One of the nation’s top defensive back prospects included Clemson on his updated short list Tuesday via social media.

Ponchatoula (La.) five-star safety Jacoby Mathews dropped a new top-six schools list featuring the Tigers along with LSU, Florida, Southern Cal, Arizona State and Texas. He was previously working with a top six comprised of LSU, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.

Mathews is ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 11 overall prospect in the country for the class of 2022 by Rivals.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables extended an offer from the Tigers to the 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior last month.

“He let me know Clemson doesn’t offer that many people,” Mathews told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer, “and they feel like I’m what they need and they wanted to take a shot on me.”

Mathews, who has collected over two dozen total offers, explained to TCI why he considers Clemson one of his top schools.

“I like how strong the program is,” he said. “It’s like a big brotherhood. It’s a really a big family with the whole school, not even just football and stuff. I feel like it would be a good opportunity for me.”

Although he’s primarily being recruited by college football programs to play safety, Mathews plays quarterback for Ponchatoula High School. In nine games as a junior in 2020, he threw for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions while also rushing for 679 yards and 12 more scores on 75 carries (9.1 yards per attempt).

