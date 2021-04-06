It’s going to be a competitive summer at safety

From a competitive standpoint, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels the Tigers had a good spring at safety.

That should be good news for Clemson fans after seeing their safeties consistently get torched by Ohio State receivers in the Sugar Bowl back in January.

“All those guys had good days and it has been incredibly competitive,” Swinney said. “We did not have [Lannden] Zanders out there and we did not have Nolan [Turner] out there from a live standpoint, but I thought Ray [Thornton] has improved. [Joseph] Charleston, I thought, was very consistent this spring. We are pleased with his development. [R.J.] Mickens is a really promising young player. You saw him make a big play today. He has to have a big summer.”

Mickens recorded a second quarter interception on a deep pass thrown by Taisun Phommachanh.

“They all have things they have to do between now and August. And they all played well,” Swinney said. “Tyler [Venables] could play safety. We feel comfortable with him. But [Andrew] Mukuba was having a really good spring until he got hurt on Monday and broke a bone in his arm.

“It is going to be a very competitive group.”

And it will carry over into the summer and fall camp. The Tigers will have everything decided by Sept. 4 when they open the 2021 Football Season against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!