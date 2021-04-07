A look at Clemson’s projected defensive depth chart

With spring practice complete, Clemson will eventually release its post spring depth chart.

At the moment, head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff are meeting with their players to go over what they want to see them get accomplished in summer workouts. The team will not officially get back to practice until late July or August for fall camp, but the players will still do skill-and-drills work for the next four months.

With that said, here is The Clemson Insider’s projected post-spring depth chart on defense.

Note: This projected depth chart only includes players currently on campus

TCI’s projected post-spring Clemson depth chart (defense)

Defensive end

Myles Murphy, 6-5, 275, So.

Xavier Thomas, 6-2, 270, Sr.

Greg Williams, 6-4, 260, *So.

Defensive Tackle

Bryan Bresee, 6-5, 300, So.

DeMonte Capehart, 6-5, 305, *Fr.

Etinosa Reuben, 6-3, 280, *So.

Defensive tackle

Tyler Davis, 6-2, 300, Jr.

Tre Williams, 6-2, 300, *Fr.

Darnell Jefferies, 6-2, 290, *Jr.

Ruke Orhorhoro, 6-4, 295, *So.

Payton Page, 6-4, 315, Fr.

Defensive end

Justin Mascoll, 6-3, 255, *Jr. or

K.J. Henry, 6-4, 255, *Jr.

Regan Upshaw, 5-11, 240, Gr.

Cade Denhoff, 6-5, 225, Fr.

Weakside linebacker

Baylon Spector, 6-2, 230, *Jr.

Keith Maguire, 6-2, 230, *So.

Jeremiah Trotter, 6-1, 210, Fr.

Middle Linebacker

James Skalski, 6-0, 240, Gr.

Jake Venables, 6-2, 235, *Jr.

LeVonta Bentley, 6-0, 235, *So.

Strongside Linebacker

Trenton Simpson, 6-3, 225, So

Malcolm Greene, 5-11, 190, So.

Strong safety

Lannden Zanders, 6-1, 200, Jr.

Ray Thornton, 6-1, 205, *So.

Jalyn Phillips, 6-1, 210, Jr.

R.J. Mickens, 6-0, 200, So.

Free safety

Nolan Turner, 6-1, 205, Gr.

Joseph Charleston, 6-0, 190, So.

Tyler Venables, 5-10, 200, So.

Andrew Mukuba, 6-0, 185, Fr.

Cornerback

Mario Goodrich, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Fred Davis 6-0, 185, So.

Cornerback

Andrew Booth, 6-0, 195, Jr. or

Sheridan Jones, 6-0, 185, Jr.

Nate Wiggins, 6-2, 175, Fr.

