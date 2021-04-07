A look at Clemson’s projected defensive depth chart

With spring practice complete, Clemson will eventually release its post spring depth chart.
At the moment, head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff are meeting with their players to go over what they want to see them get accomplished in summer workouts. The team will not officially get back to practice until late July or August for fall camp, but the players will still do skill-and-drills work for the next four months.
With that said, here is The Clemson Insider’s projected post-spring depth chart on defense.
Note: This projected depth chart only includes players currently on campus
TCI’s projected post-spring Clemson depth chart (defense)
Defensive end
Myles Murphy, 6-5, 275, So.
Xavier Thomas, 6-2, 270, Sr.
Greg Williams, 6-4, 260, *So.
Defensive Tackle
Bryan Bresee, 6-5, 300, So.
DeMonte Capehart, 6-5, 305, *Fr.
Etinosa Reuben, 6-3, 280, *So.
Defensive tackle
Tyler Davis, 6-2, 300, Jr.
Tre Williams, 6-2, 300, *Fr.
Darnell Jefferies, 6-2, 290, *Jr.
Ruke Orhorhoro, 6-4, 295, *So.
Payton Page, 6-4, 315, Fr.
Defensive end
Justin Mascoll, 6-3, 255, *Jr. or
K.J. Henry, 6-4, 255, *Jr.
Regan Upshaw, 5-11, 240, Gr.
Cade Denhoff, 6-5, 225, Fr.
Weakside linebacker
Baylon Spector, 6-2, 230, *Jr.
Keith Maguire, 6-2, 230, *So.
Jeremiah Trotter, 6-1, 210, Fr.
Middle Linebacker
James Skalski, 6-0, 240, Gr.
Jake Venables, 6-2, 235, *Jr.
LeVonta Bentley, 6-0, 235, *So.
Strongside Linebacker
Trenton Simpson, 6-3, 225, So
Malcolm Greene, 5-11, 190, So.
Strong safety
Lannden Zanders, 6-1, 200, Jr.
Ray Thornton, 6-1, 205, *So.
Jalyn Phillips, 6-1, 210, Jr.
R.J. Mickens, 6-0, 200, So.
Free safety
Nolan Turner, 6-1, 205, Gr.
Joseph Charleston, 6-0, 190, So.
Tyler Venables, 5-10, 200, So.
Andrew Mukuba, 6-0, 185, Fr.
Cornerback
Mario Goodrich, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Fred Davis 6-0, 185, So.
Cornerback
Andrew Booth, 6-0, 195, Jr. or
Sheridan Jones, 6-0, 185, Jr.
Nate Wiggins, 6-2, 175, Fr.
