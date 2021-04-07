A look at Clemson’s projected offensive depth chart

With spring practice complete, Clemson will eventually release its post-spring depth chart.

At the moment, head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff are meeting with the players to go over what they want to see them get accomplished in summer workouts. The team will not officially get back to practice until late July or August for fall camp, but the players will still do skill-and-drills work for the next four months.

With that said, here is The Clemson Insider’s projected post-spring depth chart on offense.

Note: This projected depth chart only includes players currently on campus

TCI’s projected post-spring Clemson depth chart (offense)

Quarterback

D.J. Uiagalelei, 6-4, 250, So.

Hunter Helms, 6-1, 210, *Fr.

Running back

Lyn-J Dixon, 5-10, 195, Sr.

Kobe Pace, 5-10, 215, So.

Chez Mellusi, 5-11, 200, Jr. or

Will Shipley, 5-11, 200, Fr. or

Phil Mafah, 6-1, 215, Fr.

Darien Rencher, 5-8, 195, Gr.

Michel Dukes, 5-10, 205, Jr.

Wide Receiver (Field)

E.J. Williams, 6-3, 190, So.

Frank Landson, 6-3, 205, Jr.

Dacari Collins, 6-5, 200, Fr.

Wide receiver (Slot)

Justyn Ross, 6-4, 205, *Jr.

Brannon Spector, 6-1, 195, *So.

Wide receiver (Boundary)

Joseph Ngata, 6-3, 220, Jr.

Ajou Ajou, 6-3, 215, So.

Beaux Collins, 6-3, 195, Fr.

Tight ends

Braden Galloway, 6-4, 240, Sr.

Davis Allen, 6-6, 250, Jr.

Jaelyn Lay, 6-6, 270, *So.

Sage Ennis, 6-4, 235, *Fr.

Jake Briningstool, 6-6, 215, Fr.

Left Tackle

Jordan McFadden, 6-2, 300, *Jr.

Marcus Tate, 6-5, 290, Fr.

Left Guard

Matt Bockhorst, 6-4, 315, *Sr.

Paul Tchio, 6-5, 300, So.

Center

Hunter Rayburn, 6-4, 320, *So.

Ryan Linthicum, 6-4, 280, Fr.

Right Guard

Will Putnam, 6-4, 300, So.

Mason Trotter, 6-2, 280, *So.

Right Tackle

Walker Parks, 6-5, 295, So.

Mitchell Mayes, 6-3, 300, *Jr.

