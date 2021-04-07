Cagle Earns ACC Weekly Honor

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle earned ACC Softball Pitcher of the Week honors, the conference announced on Wednesday.
Louisville senior outfielder Carmyn Greenwood was selected as the Player of the Week.
The ACC softball weekly awards are voted on by a 20-member panel from both the teams and the conference office.
Cagle led Clemson in the circle in its four-game sweep over North Carolina, marking the fourth ACC series sweep for the Tigers. The freshman from Yorktown, Va., went 3-0 in three appearances and tossed a pair of complete games, while registering an ERA of 1.24. Cagle also combined for 29 strikeouts, fanning nearly 12 batters per 7.0 innings pitched.
ACC Softball Player of the Week
Feb. 16 – Emma Kauf, Fr., C, Georgia Tech
Feb. 23 – Taylor Roby, Jr., DP, Louisville
March 2 – Abby Sweet, Sr., OF, Notre Dame Morgan Batesole, Sr., INF, Pitt
March 9 – Sam Russ, Jr., OF, NC State
March 16 – Abby Sweet, Sr., OF, Notre Dame
March 24 – Valerie Cagle, Fr., UTL/RHP, Clemson
March 30 – Abby Sweet, Sr., OF, Notre Dame
April 7 – Carmyn Greenwood, Sr., OF, Louisville
ACC Softball Pitcher of the Week
Feb. 16 – Peyton St. George, Sr., Duke Blake Neleman, Fr., Georgia Tech
Feb. 23 – Brittany Pickett, Sr., North Carolina
March 2 – Peyton St. George, Sr., Duke
March 9 – Brittany Pickett, Sr., North Carolina
March 16 – Peyton St. George, Sr., Duke
March 24 – Keely Rochard, Jr., Virginia Tech
March 30 – Keely Rochard, Jr., Virginia Tech
April 6 – Valerie Cagle, Fr., Clemson