Cagle Earns ACC Weekly Honor

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle earned ACC Softball Pitcher of the Week honors, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Louisville senior outfielder Carmyn Greenwood was selected as the Player of the Week.

The ACC softball weekly awards are voted on by a 20-member panel from both the teams and the conference office.

Cagle led Clemson in the circle in its four-game sweep over North Carolina, marking the fourth ACC series sweep for the Tigers. The freshman from Yorktown, Va., went 3-0 in three appearances and tossed a pair of complete games, while registering an ERA of 1.24. Cagle also combined for 29 strikeouts, fanning nearly 12 batters per 7.0 innings pitched.

ACC Softball Player of the Week

Feb. 16 – Emma Kauf, Fr., C, Georgia Tech

Feb. 23 – Taylor Roby, Jr., DP, Louisville

March 2 – Abby Sweet, Sr., OF, Notre Dame Morgan Batesole, Sr., INF, Pitt

March 9 – Sam Russ, Jr., OF, NC State

March 16 – Abby Sweet, Sr., OF, Notre Dame

March 24 – Valerie Cagle, Fr., UTL/RHP, Clemson

March 30 – Abby Sweet, Sr., OF, Notre Dame

April 7 – Carmyn Greenwood, Sr., OF, Louisville