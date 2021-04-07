Conference Commissioner thinks CFP expansion will happen

Conference Commissioner thinks CFP expansion will happen

For a while now College Football Playoff expansion has been a hot-button topic, especially with teams such as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma making the playoff in most years.

The ACC and the SEC have already placed two teams in a single playoff and other college football commissioners are concerned it will happen again.

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco was on the Paul Finebaum Show Wednesday and he said expanding the playoff will be discussed at the CFP meetings in a few weeks.

