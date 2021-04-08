It's going to be a heck of a month for Trevor Lawrence

April is going to be heck of a month for Trevor Lawrence.

The former Clemson quarterback will not only, presumably, be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29, but he is also getting married this weekend.

Lawrence is expected to be picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who own the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Since Lawrence and his fiance, Marissa Mowry, are from Cartersville, Ga., it is easy to assume they are getting married there. However, that is not the case. They are actually getting married on the coast of South Carolina in a private ceremony.

The Clemson Insider also learned the Lawrences will have a bigger honeymoon at a later date.

As for football and the NFL Draft, TCI was also told Lawrence has been throwing for a few weeks now. The 6-foot-6, 213-pound quarterback had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder on Feb. 16 to repair a labrum tear.

From what we can tell you, his rebalition on his left shoulder is going great. He is throwing the football, but he is not stressing it too much.

It should be a special weekend for Lawrence, his fiance and their families as they get ready for the next chapter in their life together.

—photo from Twitter

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!